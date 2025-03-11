Germany could abolish small cent coins

The rounding rules should then be "as uniform as possible" in Europe. In fact, some euro countries are already trying to get by without the smallest cent coins. However, they have not been completely abolished. In Finland, for example, cash payments are rounded by law to the nearest five-cent amount, for example from 14.97 to 14.95 euros. One and two-cent coins are not put into circulation, but are legal tender. Stores would not be able to accept them if they indicated this separately.