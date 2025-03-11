Drought problems are slowly building up

Fertilizer and seeds need water

"Now it's about time," says Helmut Feitzlmayr, Head of the Crop Production Department at the Chamber of Agriculture, sending a "friendly reminder" to Peter. This February, he almost completely forgot about precipitation in Upper Austria. "Not much has happened yet because it was cold most of the time and evaporation was low," says Feitzlmayr, but the next three weeks will be important: fertilizer is being applied and needs water. The same goes for the first seed, otherwise the grains will lie in the soil and not germinate. For wheat, sandy soils are already problematic, and the meadows also need water to build up substance. Otherwise, dry soil also has advantages: Tractors can easily drive out to spread fertilizer and seed.