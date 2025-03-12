Border dispute more than 500 years old not over

Exciting research

The professors investigated: "When King Ludwig II ceded the reign of Güssing to the Hungarian noble family Batthyány in 1524, the new rulers began to expel the Styrians east of the Lafnitz - first with words, then with weapons." Turkish wars and the Kuruc Crusades were added to the mix. Many territories were hotly contested. In the 18th century, monarch Maria Theresa finally turned the tax system upside down. Nobles had to have their estates assessed - including heated feuds. Later, under Joseph II, the country's borders were surveyed again with improved technology and specially appointed commissions, but the border conflict on the Lafnitz never came to rest.