New owner for popular Linz bookshop

It is very important to me that there continues to be a well-stocked point of contact on Linz's main square for people who love reading - and for those who would like to become readers," emphasizes the previous owner Alex Stelzer. He has developed the bookshop into a popular specialist store for literature, art, architecture and philosophy as well as for works from Austria and smaller publishers with a great deal of passion and dedication. In 2017, it was awarded the Austrian Bookshop Prize by the Ministry of Culture as one of the best bookshops of the year.