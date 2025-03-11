From June
New owner for popular Linz bookshop
The popular Alex bookshop on Linz's main square will have a new owner from June. The book retailer Morawa is continuing its expansion course and is taking over. The bookshop, which has been valued for its expert advice and wide range of products since 1987, will remain true to its proven concept under new management.
It is very important to me that there continues to be a well-stocked point of contact on Linz's main square for people who love reading - and for those who would like to become readers," emphasizes the previous owner Alex Stelzer. He has developed the bookshop into a popular specialist store for literature, art, architecture and philosophy as well as for works from Austria and smaller publishers with a great deal of passion and dedication. In 2017, it was awarded the Austrian Bookshop Prize by the Ministry of Culture as one of the best bookshops of the year.
"Logical step for return"
The takeover by Morawa not only ensures the continued existence of this popular point of contact for book enthusiasts in Linz, but also marks the company's return to Upper Austria. "It is important to the people of Upper Austria to buy literature from a local bookshop, so it was a logical step to open a branch here again. We are very pleased to be able to extend our reach to this province again," emphasizes Klaus Magele, Managing Director of Morawa Bucheinzelhandel.
Name remains unchanged
The Alex bookshop will not only retain its name but, with its manageable size of 120 square meters, will also remain a fine meeting place for literature enthusiasts who value personal advice and a curated range. The proven quality and high service standards for which the store has been known for decades will remain under the Morawa umbrella and will be further strengthened by the company's synergies.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
