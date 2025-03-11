Vorteilswelt
Danger for fires

The cost of a cigarette in the forest

Nachrichten
11.03.2025 11:33

Due to the prolonged drought in recent weeks, the risk of forest fires has also increased in the province of Salzburg. Regulations have therefore been issued in five districts. What penalties are possible for open fires or cigarettes in and around forests: 

0 Kommentare

Hopes of abundant rain did not materialize in the province of Salzburg. The districts of St. Johann, Zell am See, Hallein, Salzburg Umgebung and the city of Salzburg are particularly affected. Their district authorities have or will therefore publish forest fire regulations. As more rain is forecast in Lungau, the situation there is still being monitored. 

"Leaves like tinder"
"We are urgently warning against handling open fires or smoking in the forest at the moment", explains Maximilian Rossmann from the Provincial Forestry Directorate. "A cigarette that is carelessly thrown out from a gondola, for example, can have fatal consequences. The forest floor has completely dried out due to the lack of rain and snow since December, and old leaves and branches act like tinder."

"Operations are very difficult"
The regulations apply immediately and until it has rained enough to avert the risk of forest fires. Anyone who violates them - i.e. lights a fire or a cigarette in the forest and its surroundings - can be fined up to 7270 euros. Alternatively, a substitute custodial sentence of up to four weeks is possible. 

Provincial fire brigade commander Günter Trinker also makes an appeal: "Operations involving wildfires and vegetation fires are usually very difficult and pose great challenges for the emergency services. The locations are often difficult to access, sometimes long hose lines have to be laid or you even need helicopter support with extinguishing water. The further up into the mountains you go, the more difficult it becomes, and the snow cover has already retreated a long way this year."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

