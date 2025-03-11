Plakolm: “Family reunification puts a strain on our systems”

"If we don't stop family reunification, we won't be able to manage it," said Integration Minister Claudia Plakolm (ÖVP) at a press conference on Tuesday. The Austrian systems have their limits. It does not help anyone if, for example, the school system is overloaded. According to Plakolm, in Vienna, Graz, Linz and Salzburg, every second primary school child already speaks a language other than German. In addition, many migrants are not literate at all - even adults.