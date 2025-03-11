Two lanes on Nibelungen Bridge for cyclists

"Reliable forecast for traffic development"

Provincial Councillor for Infrastructure Günther Steinkellner emphasizes the need for an objective review: "It is important that the capacity for individual traffic remains guaranteed even in the busy winter months. In addition, we need to draw up a reliable forecast for future traffic development. Traffic figures are not only an indicator of mobility, but also a reflection of economic performance. We must take this into account to ensure sustainable efficiency. The aim is to reconcile the interests of all road users in the best possible way without forcing restrictions on motorized private transport."