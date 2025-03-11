From April
Two lanes on Nibelungen Bridge for cyclists
With the support of the state of Upper Austria, the city of Linz is taking an important step towards strengthening cycling. Originally planned last fall, temporary cycle lanes will now be installed on the Nibelungen Bridge from April in order to improve safety for cyclists on this central traffic axis.
The Nibelungen Bridge connects the city center of Linz with the Urfahr district across the Danube. With a length of 250 meters and a width of 30 meters, it carries a considerable volume of traffic every day. Around 30,000 vehicles currently cross this bridge every day.
Optimization of the lane layout
The bridge has a total of six lanes - three in each direction. However, due to its limited width, buses and trucks in particular effectively reduce the lanes to around 2.5 lanes. This regularly leads to traffic congestion, especially at peak times.
To improve the situation, the new traffic routing will provide two full lanes in each direction in future. For cyclists, a 1.30 meter wide lane will be created on both sides, supplemented by a safety distance of 25 centimetres. The new cycle paths will be separated from motorized traffic by maximum 1.5-metre high crash barriers. The existing cycle path on the raised sidewalk will be retained so that cyclists have sufficient space in both directions.
Evaluation of the provisional cycle traffic concept
The new cycle traffic concept on the Nibelungen Bridge will be analyzed intensively during the test phase. The effects on overall traffic will be continuously monitored. Traffic measuring points will provide statistical data in order to identify potential challenges at an early stage and to remedy them in a targeted manner. In addition, accident statistics recorded by the police are used as a basis for decision-making.
Whether the temporary solution is retained permanently depends on the results of the evaluation. The data obtained will provide a sound basis for possible long-term adjustments and the future design of the traffic infrastructure in Linz.
"Reliable forecast for traffic development"
Provincial Councillor for Infrastructure Günther Steinkellner emphasizes the need for an objective review: "It is important that the capacity for individual traffic remains guaranteed even in the busy winter months. In addition, we need to draw up a reliable forecast for future traffic development. Traffic figures are not only an indicator of mobility, but also a reflection of economic performance. We must take this into account to ensure sustainable efficiency. The aim is to reconcile the interests of all road users in the best possible way without forcing restrictions on motorized private transport."
General refurbishment planned for 2028
A decisive factor for the long-term expansion of the cycling infrastructure is the upcoming general renovation of the Nibelungen Bridge in 2028. By the end of 2026, the findings from the test phase should provide a reliable basis for deciding whether and in what form the permanent integration of cycle lanes can be implemented as part of the renovation measures.
"Measure reduces conflicts"
Linz's SP city leader Dietmar Prammer emphasizes the importance of the project for Linz: "This measure will create a clear separation of traffic flows, reduce conflicts between cyclists and pedestrians and improve overall safety. I am well aware that this is only a temporary measure for the time being. But I assume that it will prove its worth - and then, of course, the corresponding structural measures will have to follow. Because this balanced solution is a benefit for all Linz residents and commuters and an important milestone for the future development of our city."
Actually already planned last fall
The introduction of the temporary cycle lanes on the Nibelungen Bridge was strategically postponed until April 2025. This decision was made in the course of the Linz mayoral election in order to keep the transport project out of the election campaign and enable an objective discussion about the measure. At the same time, the postponement to spring offers better weather conditions for implementation and the start of the test phase.
"An important step towards modern mobility"
VP City Vice-President and Mobility Officer Martin Hajart: "The current traffic figures clearly show that the Nibelungen Bridge will be noticeably relieved by the new Danube Valley Bridge. We are making targeted use of this scope to increase safety for cyclists and improve the quality of life in Linz - without jeopardizing the efficiency of the roads for motorized traffic. The temporary cycle lanes are an important step towards modern and safe mobility."
