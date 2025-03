Europe’s best striker is cheaper than expected

As transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports, the 26-year-old is not available for 100 million euros, but thanks to an agreement between Sporting, Gyökeres and his advisor, the goalscorer should only cost 65 to 75 million euros. Almost a bargain for a top striker with this goalscoring record and quality. "That's a very good price for one of the best strikers in Europe. (...) He scores an incredible number of goals, he shows his qualities, he shows his obsession with scoring goals," said Romano on his YouTube channel.