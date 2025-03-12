“I won’t be reborn as an earthworm”

If my new album was a drink ...

Then it would be something with character, probably a whisky.

The craziest place I've ever written a song ...

A boathouse. That's where the song "Life is" was written.

The last time I heard "Herz über Kopf" myself was ...

On the radio, when I played it there.

The nicest compliment I've ever received about my music is ...

There are very, very nice moments when people connect their own story with the music and tell me about it.

For me, Vienna tastes like ...

Melange and long nights.

If my tour bus could talk, it would tell me ...

It would tell stories that we all don't want to hear.

My new superpower since becoming a father ...

I don't need much sleep.

On tour, I miss home the most ...

The answer is simply "yes".

My favorite meal after a concert is ...

A big pizza, with lots of slices.

A sentence I would give to every music beginner.

Do what you feel like doing.