Nobody hurts the GAK more than the GAK itself

Pendulum will swing

"There aren't many clubs that have been able to learn from so many negative experiences," says Elsneg, convinced that the pendulum will swing in the play-offs. Marco Perchtold also believes that they can take something from the derby: "We showed against Sturm and Austria that we can keep up with any opponent. But we have to stop making mistakes." Great hope: "Team spirit and fans will be our trump card in the end."