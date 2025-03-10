With exception option
Education Minister decrees ban on cell phones in schools
Austria's schools are to become largely mobile phone-free in future: Education Minister Christoph Wiederkehr (NEOS) announced a ban on cell phones in the first eight grades of school on Monday. The new regulation, which is to be issued in February, will not only affect lessons but also breaks.
However, the school community committee can make exceptions autonomously. This was announced by the head of department at a press conference on Monday afternoon. It remains to be seen whether similar regulations will be established for the other school levels.
Wiederkehr had consulted with experts prior to the announcement and saw a consensus that the negative effects of mobile devices in schools were "massive". They are even greater than those caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Therefore, a way must now be found to promote digital learning and at the same time establish digital distraction.
Applies to lessons and breaks
The minister therefore wants to issue a decree this month declaring schools to be a mobile phone-free zone. This applies to lessons as well as breaks. Schools can decide for themselves where cell phones, smartwatches and similar devices are kept. However, the regulation should make it clear that sanctions can also be imposed by the educational institution in the event of non-compliance. Wiederkehr cited class register entries or the summoning of parents as examples.
The minister does not believe that this will change much in real terms, as schools can already draw up corresponding regulations. It is a completely different approach to say that schools are a mobile phone-free zone. This would also strengthen the principals' position.
80 percent already have a cell phone ban
Karin Spahn, who took part in the press conference as a representative of the headteachers, took the same view. It is true that 80 percent of schools already have regulations that are equivalent to a ban. However, a corresponding regulation from the ministry would be a "huge boost". According to her, problems with cell phones are mainly reported from secondary schools.
Clear support for Wiederkehr's initiative came from environmental physician Hans Peter Hutter. From a medical point of view, the measure would only have advantages. Excessive cell phone use has many negative effects. These range from increased irritability and anxiety to sleep disorders. In addition, the already existing lack of exercise is increasing.
FPÖ sees pure symptom control
FPÖ education spokesman Hermann Brückl, however, only saw the government tackling the symptoms. Instead, politicians should tackle the underlying causes of dwindling education and learning success: "These include, for example, the massive shortage of teachers, but above all the highly problematic immigration into our school system."
The Greens' education spokesperson Sigrid Maurer also reacted critically to the announcement. Most schools had already laid down cell phone regulations in their house rules and this had worked well. "Now the school principals are no longer responsible for the bans, but for the exceptions - that smells a bit like sham politics," Maurer said in a press release.
