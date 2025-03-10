Vorteilswelt
Car dealership Weintritt

The Eisenstadt Auto Spring is here

Nachrichten
10.03.2025 14:32

On March 14 and 15, we cordially invite you to the Eisenstädter Autofrühling. Experience spring on four wheels and discover the latest models and technologies. The entire range of Ford passenger cars and commercial vehicles will be available for you to view and test drive. Take the FORD step with Weintritt and experience the future of mobility.

When you buy a new or used vehicle during Autofrühling, you can look forward to lucrative offers in the areas of financing and insurance, such as the Ford Credit Bonus or the Ford Insurance Bonus. In addition, selected models in stock and vehicles with short-term registrations will be offered at a special price.

Take the opportunity to enjoy spring to the full, both outside and in your new Ford! Come along with your family, friends or colleagues and be inspired by our new models. The team at Autohaus Weintritt in Eisenstadt is looking forward to your visit and to welcoming spring together.

The new Ford Capri
A special highlight - alongside the already familiar Explorer and MachE e-models - is the new Ford Capri. Under the motto "A legend returns", the sports crossover impresses with advanced technology, iconic design and an incredible range. Find out more HERE

(Bild: FORD)
(Bild: FORD)

The new Tourneo family is complete - the three models Tourneo Courier, Tourneo Connect and Tourneo Custom are now available with all engine drive types at Autohaus Weintritt in Eisenstadt. Find out more HERE

(Bild: FORD)
(Bild: FORD)

Electrified economic miracle
Maximum power, minimum operating costs! Discover the five economic miracles at the Ford Pro™ trade weeks and secure an attractive entry into the electrified Ford commercial vehicle world.

  • Ford Ranger: the workhorse - the original
  • Ford Transit Courier: flexible, compact & efficient
  • Ford Transit Custom: reliable, versatile & resilient
  • Ford Transit: robust, powerful & authentic
  • Ford Transit Connect: dynamic, functional & versatile
(Bild: FORD)
(Bild: FORD)

Your car dealer in Eisenstadt

Weintritt dealership
7000 Eisenstadt
Handelsstraße 4
Website: www.weintritt.at

