Unconscious person and drugs found in Viennese apartment

Officer pulled by her hair

The teenager verbally abused the officers and repeatedly exceeded the required distance, which considerably hindered the police from providing assistance. Despite several requests to change his behavior, the 15-year-old refused to calm down and finally grabbed the hair of a policewoman, would not let go of her and kicked other officers. He injured two police officers in the process. Particularly scandalous: during the arrest, the police found a small amount of drugs on the teenager.