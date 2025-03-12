Nutty pumpkin seed oil, scarlet runner beans, sour char

Today, our head chef Peter Lehner is devoting himself entirely to Styrian pumpkin seed oil PGI. This regional and controlled top-quality product goes well with many delicious dishes and impresses with its typical nutty taste. Peter uses the healthy oil to make an intensely flavorful scarlet runner bean spread and serves us a sour char with pumpkin seed oil dressing - almost like at the Buschenschank. Of course, we also find out what the PGI label means. Enjoy your meal!