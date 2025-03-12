Recipe of the week
Nutty pumpkin seed oil, scarlet runner beans, sour char
Today, our head chef Peter Lehner is devoting himself entirely to Styrian pumpkin seed oil PGI. This regional and controlled top-quality product goes well with many delicious dishes and impresses with its typical nutty taste. Peter uses the healthy oil to make an intensely flavorful scarlet runner bean spread and serves us a sour char with pumpkin seed oil dressing - almost like at the Buschenschank. Of course, we also find out what the PGI label means. Enjoy your meal!
Sour char with seed oil dressing
Ingredients for the seed oil dressing: 80 ml apple vinegar, 150 ml pumpkin seed oil, 1 shallot, 1 tbsp fresh horseradish, 1 tbsp finely chopped chives, salt, pepper, sugar
Preparation: Cut the shallot into fine strips, mix with the remaining ingredients and season with salt, pepper and sugar .
Preparation of char fillet: Preheat oven to 120°C. Place the fillets on a plate and drizzle with a little olive oil. Season with salt and pepper and roll up with cling film. Cook in the oven for approx. 12 minutes until translucent. Serve like a "sour beef" with the pumpkin seed oil dressing.
Pumpkin seed oil and scarlet runner bean spread
Ingredients: 100g curd cheese, 100g cooked scarlet runner beans, 2 hard-boiled eggs, 1 tbsp horseradish, 1 finely chopped shallot, 1 tbsp finely chopped chives, 1 tbsp finely chopped parsley, salt, pepper, 50ml pumpkin seed oil, fresh bread of your choice
Preparation: Finely chop the scarlet runner beans, eggs and horseradish. Mix with the remaining ingredients and the Styrian pumpkin seed oil PGI. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Enjoy your meal!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.