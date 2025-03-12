Vorteilswelt
Recipe of the week

Nutty pumpkin seed oil, scarlet runner beans, sour char

Nachrichten
12.03.2025 15:30

Today, our head chef Peter Lehner is devoting himself entirely to Styrian pumpkin seed oil PGI. This regional and controlled top-quality product goes well with many delicious dishes and impresses with its typical nutty taste. Peter uses the healthy oil to make an intensely flavorful scarlet runner bean spread and serves us a sour char with pumpkin seed oil dressing - almost like at the Buschenschank. Of course, we also find out what the PGI label means. Enjoy your meal!

0 Kommentare

Sour char with seed oil dressing
 Ingredients for the seed oil dressing: 80 ml apple vinegar, 150 ml pumpkin seed oil, 1 shallot, 1 tbsp fresh horseradish, 1 tbsp finely chopped chives, salt, pepper, sugar
Preparation: Cut the shallot into fine strips, mix with the remaining ingredients and season with salt, pepper and sugar 

Preparation of char fillet: Preheat oven to 120°C. Place the fillets on a plate and drizzle with a little olive oil. Season with salt and pepper and roll up with cling film. Cook in the oven for approx. 12 minutes until translucent. Serve like a "sour beef" with the pumpkin seed oil dressing.

(Bild: krone.tv)
(Bild: krone.tv)

Pumpkin seed oil and scarlet runner bean spread
Ingredients: 100g curd cheese, 100g cooked scarlet runner beans, 2 hard-boiled eggs, 1 tbsp horseradish, 1 finely chopped shallot, 1 tbsp finely chopped chives, 1 tbsp finely chopped parsley, salt, pepper, 50ml pumpkin seed oil, fresh bread of your choice

Preparation: Finely chop the scarlet runner beans, eggs and horseradish. Mix with the remaining ingredients and the Styrian pumpkin seed oil PGI. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Enjoy your meal!

(Bild: Peter Max)

