Benko: moving out of one villa, rent for second villa

The property has been owned by the Laura Private Foundation since 2006, which is regarded as the Benkos' bunker. The main beneficiary is Benko's mother; she is said to have paid a considerable 238,500 euros per month in rent to allow the family of the country's most prominent U-prisoner to live there. Benko's trustee in bankruptcy, on the other hand, suspects that Benko's mother is nothing more than a kind of "straw mother", as has been reported several times. After all, the 74-year-old is a retired kindergarten teacher who would hardly have been in a position to transfer such assets to foundations in Innsbruck or Liechtenstein without the help of her son.