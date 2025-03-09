“Never!” Cheaters now attack their coaches

In other words: The two of them knew nothing about the association's cheating! "There was a lot of trust in the coaches and they always worked hard to develop competitive equipment. As athletes, we also have a responsibility to ensure that the suit fits, but we didn't have a routine to check the work of the coaches, for example with the seams. We have to learn from this. We now want full transparency about what happened and are looking forward to talking to the FIS investigators," said the athletes.