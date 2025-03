ÖSV relay team achieves best result of the season

In difficult, sometimes very windy conditions, the French only recorded four reloads and clearly won ahead of Norway (1 penalty+8 reloads/+1:26.6 min.) and Ukraine (0+7/+2:45.4). Austria's quartet of Felix Leitner, Simon Eder, David Komatz and Patrick Jakob lost 4:07.2 minutes with a total of ten spare rounds. "Fifth place is of course great, but we clearly made it through the shooting today," said veteran Eder. "The goal must be to reduce the gap again in the run."