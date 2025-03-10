Burgenland woman from the Stone Age poses a mystery

Oldest grave in Mattersburg

The excavators discovered spectacular finds, particularly in the area of the soccer academy, such as the oldest grave in Mattersburg to date, in which a woman was buried in the middle of the 5th millennium BC. This was probably an immigrant woman, as the regular burial method of the local population at this time was cremation. Furthermore, the only cremation burial site of the Makó culture in Austria to date was discovered, dating back to the 3rd millennium BC.