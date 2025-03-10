Abtenau woman fulfills her dream of flying

Is she also allowed to fly scheduled flights? Rosenkranz: "Yes, I would be allowed to fly in an A-380. But you'd have to do courses and simulations for every type of aircraft. I find it so much more exciting in the corporate sector." As a private jet pilot, there is also a lot of office work - from planning to take-off permits to refuelling, a lot has to be organized. And as varied as it all is: "My childhood dream was still to fly," smiles Nina.