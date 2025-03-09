Von der Leyen: “Of course the USA is an ally”

Musk threatens to shut down satellites

However, it may soon be too late for all of this, as Trump's close adviser Elon Musk has now also increased the pressure on Ukraine and threatened to shut down its Starlink satellite system for President Volodymyr Zelensky's troops. "If I shut it down, their entire front would collapse," wrote Musk, a close advisor to US President Donald Trump, on his X platform on Sunday. Starlink forms the backbone of the Ukrainian armed forces. With regard to the war, Musk wrote that he was fed up with years of "fighting" in a stalemate and that Ukraine would lose in the end anyway. It was therefore necessary to make peace immediately.