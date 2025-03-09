Vorteilswelt
Despite Trump's policy

Von der Leyen: “Of course the USA is an ally”

Nachrichten
09.03.2025 18:03

The US government under President Donald Trump is sending new shockwaves towards Europe on an almost daily basis and is increasingly damaging transatlantic relations. Nevertheless, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen continues to regard the USA as an ally.

On Sunday in Brussels, the Commission President answered the question of whether the EU should redefine its attitude towards Washington, as it has already done towards Beijing, with a "clear no". There is "a completely different relationship with the United States than with China". "Differences" certainly exist, but "if you look at the common interests we have, they always outweigh our differences". 

US President Donald Trump has sent his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyi home and told him to come back when he is "ready for peace". (Bild: AP/Ben Curtis)
US President Donald Trump has sent his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyi home and told him to come back when he is "ready for peace".
(Bild: AP/Ben Curtis)

Von der Leyen: "Certainties are crumbling"
Trump has repeatedly threatened to impose tariffs on the EU. His rapprochement with Russia with regard to the war in Ukraine has also caused great concern in Europe. There is also growing uncertainty about the extent to which the USA will continue to stand up for Europe's security. The world "around us is changing at lightning speed. Geopolitical shifts are shaking up alliances. Decades-old certainties are crumbling," explained von der Leyen. 

The change in tone in relations with the USA was a "very clear wake-up call". The time has now really come for Europe to strengthen its defense and "adopt the stance we need". At a summit on Thursday, the EU agreed to mobilize up to 800 billion euros for defence against Russia.

Musk threatens to shut down satellites
However, it may soon be too late for all of this, as Trump's close adviser Elon Musk has now also increased the pressure on Ukraine and threatened to shut down its Starlink satellite system for President Volodymyr Zelensky's troops. "If I shut it down, their entire front would collapse," wrote Musk, a close advisor to US President Donald Trump, on his X platform on Sunday. Starlink forms the backbone of the Ukrainian armed forces. With regard to the war, Musk wrote that he was fed up with years of "fighting" in a stalemate and that Ukraine would lose in the end anyway. It was therefore necessary to make peace immediately.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

