Dog ownership: How do you keep your pet busy?

A certain standard repertoire of commands is essential for dogs. The best time to start learning them is when they are puppies, because every dog should master commands such as "sit" or "heel" as quickly as possible. Of course, there are also creative tricks such as rolling or retrieving objects. But it's not just teaching such commands that is important to keep our furry friends occupied in a meaningful way. Playing together, dog sports, intelligence toys or simply long walks in nature keep dogs fit - both physically and mentally.