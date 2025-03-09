Government accuses “unorganized masses”

Syria expert Karam Shaar wrote on X (see post above) that the government had reversed much of the progress made in recent months as a result of the violence against the Alawites. Demands by the transitional government to the EU and the USA, for example, to lift sanctions immediately are therefore less credible, Shaar wrote. The EU's External Action Service (EEAS), on the other hand, announced that "pro-Assad elements" had reportedly carried out attacks on transitional government forces in Syrian coastal areas. The statement was vehemently criticized on the internet. Dutch MEP Sander Smit from the Christian Democratic European People's Party (EPP) described it as a "misleading statement". The EU also called for the civilian population to be protected at all costs.