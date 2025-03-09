Vorteilswelt
Emotional moment

Message to Schumacher: “We miss you!”

Nachrichten
09.03.2025 12:29

Emotional moment at the "Race of Champions": Michael Schumacher was given a moving message with a banner. "Keep Fighting Michael - We Miss You" ("Keep fighting, Michael - We miss you").

All 20 drivers gathered around the banner. Among them were Sebastian Vettel and Mick Schumacher, who together form the German "super team" in the ROC Nations Cup and competed there. A goosebump moment in Sydney, especially for the 25-year-old son of the Formula 1 legend.

Since his serious skiing accident in 2013, Michael Schumacher has been living in isolation from the public, surrounded by his family. However, the support of the motorsport community has never waned, as the emotional campaign proved.

" ... while you know the whole truth"
There were also numerous emotional reactions to the gesture on social media. One fan commented, for example: "It must be an incredibly difficult moment for Mick. You're standing there holding the banner for your dad while you know the whole truth. The prognosis, the treatments, the statistics. And yet you're holding up a symbol of hope, of solidarity. Something that perhaps feels too simple for the complex feelings you carry inside."

The "Race of Champions" brings together the best racing drivers from a wide range of disciplines every year. Formula 1, rally and touring car drivers duel it out for the title.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
