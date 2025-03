Large demonstration in Graz: “Stop violence against women”

Thousands took to the streets in Graz yesterday, International Women's Day, for feminism and peace, against violence and patriarchy - i.e. male domination. At Südtirolerplatz, the organizers spoke out critically against the new federal government: "What is in the government programme is the minimum. Essential points are completely missing, such as the decriminalization of abortion." The feminists also called for "a better life for all". Banners and posters demanded an end to feminicide and self-determination over the body.