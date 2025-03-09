Cop cam video shows:
Hero pulls man from burning wreck
The images take your breath away: a burning car wreck, flames several meters high and a US police officer who acted without hesitation. Police officer Noah Allatt from Bridgewater, New Jersey, risked his own life to rescue Peter Della-Ventura from a blazing Hyundai Elantra. His bodycam filmed every second of the dramatic moment.
It all began at two o'clock in the morning when a tanker truck turned onto the highway from a petrol station and Della-Ventura crashed his car into the truck. The vehicles wedged into each other and raced 250 meters down the road on fire.
Allatt was at the scene of the accident less than a minute later. The truck driver had already made it to safety and warned the police officer that although the tank was empty, the load was still highly flammable!
Despite the risk of explosion, Allatt didn't hesitate for a second. He first tried to rescue the unconscious driver through the passenger door - to no avail. So he sprinted around the wreck, yanked open the driver's door and pulled Della-Ventura out. And just in time: a few seconds later, the fire had engulfed the entire car. The 44-year-old was taken to hospital with only minor injuries: "I owe my life to the policeman!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
