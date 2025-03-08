ARGE ALP Prize 2025
Award for sustainable, young mountain generation
Arge-Alp focuses on young people who can implement innovative and sustainable projects in the Alps. Schools and companies can win 10,000 euros. The deadline for submissions is the end of May.
"The young mountain generation: living, working and doing business in the Alps" - that is the title of this year's ARGE-ALP prize. We are looking for companies and schools that offer young people in the Alps prospects with innovative and sustainable projects and connect them more closely with their homeland.
Prize money to be won
The award is endowed with a total of 10,000 euros for the six best projects - three per category (companies and schools). The prize is traditionally awarded by the country chairing the Working Community of Alpine Countries (ARGE ALP), currently Trentino.
This year, the focus is specifically on projects that contribute to giving young people good prospects for the future.
LH Anton Mattle
Bild: Birbaumer Christof
"The ARGE ALP Prize recognizes innovative solutions to the challenges facing our Alpine region. These range from climate change and economic development to emigration and good apprenticeships. This year, the focus is specifically on projects that contribute to ensuring that young people have good prospects for the future," explains LH Anton Mattle.
Submission deadline until May 26
The winning projects will be selected in a two-stage process: A regional jury forwards the finalists from their own country to the international jury, which then makes the final selection. Projects for the ARGE ALP Prize 2025 can be submitted until May 26. The guidelines as well as the submission and data protection form can be found at www.argealp.org.
Companies and start-ups that are aimed particularly at young people and use local natural resources are eligible to submit projects. Schools with pupils aged 14 and over that strengthen the circular economy through recycling and upcycling are also eligible.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.