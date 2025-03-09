More and more men doing community service in childcare

This summer, numerous young men will once again begin their community service. But if you want a place in a kindergarten or crèche, you have to be quick. This is because work in childcare facilities is in high demand, especially in Upper Austria. Since the end of 2010, it has also been possible to do community service in kindergartens; in 2011, seven young men were working there in the whole of Upper Austria, by 2024 there were already 210 - that's around seven percent of all those doing community service. Only Vienna currently has more people doing community service in kindergartens and crèches (224). One reason for the boom is that Upper Austria very soon began to open up many childcare facilities to those doing community service.