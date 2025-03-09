Upper Austria is a pioneer
More and more men doing community service in childcare
The number of young men doing community service has risen in the past year and another trend is becoming apparent: in addition to the classic services in the rescue organizations, more and more young men are looking for a field of activity in the state's childcare facilities.
This summer, numerous young men will once again begin their community service. But if you want a place in a kindergarten or crèche, you have to be quick. This is because work in childcare facilities is in high demand, especially in Upper Austria. Since the end of 2010, it has also been possible to do community service in kindergartens; in 2011, seven young men were working there in the whole of Upper Austria, by 2024 there were already 210 - that's around seven percent of all those doing community service. Only Vienna currently has more people doing community service in kindergartens and crèches (224). One reason for the boom is that Upper Austria very soon began to open up many childcare facilities to those doing community service.
Upper Austria has specifically addressed the issue of community service in childcare in order to motivate more men to take up this profession.
Bildungsreferentin und LH-Vize Christine Haberlander
Training as a treat
But there is something else that is likely to motivate many young men to work with children. In the course of their work, those doing community service complete training to become pedagogical assistants, allowing them to work in nurseries afterwards. "This allows them to gain valuable experience as educational assistants during their community service," says Deputy Governor Christine Haberlander (ÖVP). The majority of community service volunteers still work in the emergency services, followed by care for the elderly.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
