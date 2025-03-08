Sexy homage
Rumer Willis in Demi Moore’s “Striptease” bikini!
Sexy homage to her mother's cult role! Rumer Willis brings Demi Moore's "striptease" bikini back to life!
Rumer Willis has come full circle. Almost 30 years ago, as a seven-year-old, she played "Striptease" alongside her mother's daughter Angela. Now, at the same age as her mother back then, she is stripping down herself and reviving the legendary look.
In the film, Demi Moore embodied the character of Erin, a former FBI secretary who works as an exotic dancer to fight for custody of her daughter. At the time of filming, Demi Moore was 36 years old - just like her daughter Rumer today - and she shows that the legendary stripper bikini fits her like a glove!
Sexy homage to classic movies and mom
Rumer Willis celebrates the sensuality of the look with self-confidence. She combines the bikini with sky-high black stilettos and dark sunglasses.
She focuses on natural beauty: minimal make-up and open, slightly parted blonde hair underline her charisma.
Although Demi Moore's appearance in "Striptease" was controversial when it was first released due to her revealing scenes, the film has since become a cult classic. Rumer Willis' photo shoot is therefore not only a tribute to her mother, but also a tribute to this classic film.
Auction in April
However, she will not pass it on to her daughter Louetta, who was born in August 2023: The famous string bikini will be auctioned off at Studio Auctions on Saturday, April 5, with bidding starting at $5,000.
Rumer is the eldest child of Willis and Moore. The couple were married from 1987 to 2000 and have two younger daughters together: Scout and Tallulah. Bruce Willis suffers from frontotemporal dementia (FTD). The disease causes nerve cells in the frontal and temporal regions of the brain (fronto-temporal lobe) to break down.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.