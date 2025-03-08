New figures: Where the pay gap is particularly wide

Gap widest in Bruck-Mürzzuschlag

The pay gap is not the same everywhere. It is smallest in Graz at "only" seven percent, but huge in Bruck-Mürzzuschlag at 21 percent (gross, full-time). And the amount also depends on age: "Women under the age of 30 earn around a fifth less than their colleagues, a figure that jumps to a third or more from the age of 35, particularly due to increased female part-time employment," the statisticians explain.