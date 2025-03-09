“Bite on command” is now a discontinued model

Other countries could follow suit

The fact that these practices are now being banned is being cheered in many places. It could trigger a kind of domino effect, with other countries following suit. "It reminds me of the ban on wild animals performing in circuses. Here, too, Austria led the way and was even able to enforce it before the European Court of Justice, despite great resistance from the showmen. In the meantime, many countries have followed suit and banned animals such as elephants and lions from performing in the circus ring," says "Krone" animal corner boss Maggie Entenfellner optimistically.