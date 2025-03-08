Confidante spills the beans:
Pamela Bach’s “body was ravaged by arthritis”
Before her death, US actress Pamela Bach was allegedly still suffering from the serious injuries she sustained in a motorcycle accident with her ex-husband David Hasselhoff in 2003. There is talk of permanent pain. Her marriage to Hasselhoff fell apart as a result.
A long-time confidant of the actress, Terry Ahern, told People magazine that her death came as a great shock to him. There had been no signs. On the contrary.
Pain got worse with age
"I spoke to her a few months ago and she was absolutely delighted with her new granddaughter London," he reported. The baby girl, who was born to her daughter Taylor Hasselhoff in August, was her greatest happiness, he said. "She was so excited". But, according to Ahern, there was something in Bach's life that she suffered extremely.
Since the serious motorcycle accident in 2003, in which David Hasselhoff crashed into a lamp post with her in the back seat and she was catapulted into the ditch, she has suffered from pain. It was to get worse with age!
"Body ravaged by arthritis"
Bach ended up "in hospital with a broken neck and back", according to Ahern. She had spent "months in intensive care with crushed bones". Haseloff later admitted that it broke up a marriage.
"That's what plagued her - the arthritis that came from it," said Ahern. "Because that catches up with you as you get older - injuries that are from before, arthritis sets in ... Pam's body was ravaged by the arthritis caused by the accident. It continued to spread and cause a lot of damage.
Hasselhoff wishes for peace in "challenging times"
Bach-Hasselhoff was found lifeless in her home on Wednesday by her daughter Hayley. Hasselhoff and Bach married in 1989 and divorced in 2006.
The "Baywatch" star wrote on Facebook: "Our family is deeply saddened by the passing of Pamela Hasselhoff. We are very grateful for all the love and support during this difficult time. We would like our privacy to be respected so that we can grieve and navigate through these challenging times."
Bach-Hasselhoff became famous through appearances in the cult series "Baywatch", among other things - however, the couple later met while filming the hit show "Knight Rider". Bach-Hasselhoff and David Hasselhoff have two daughters together, Taylor and Hayley, as well as a granddaughter.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
