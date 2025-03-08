Vienna launches trial for climate-neutral construction site

The construction site is being analyzed down to the smallest detail by the technical university on behalf of the Chamber of Commerce and is intended to provide a basis for the construction industry of the future. The focus is not only on the environmental balance, but also on the construction workers' experiences with the new equipment and its suitability for practical use. The first results are expected to be available at the end of the first construction site in May, while results for the second construction site and the entire trial should be available in August.