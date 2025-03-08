Quarrel in the White House
Trump settles dispute between Musk and Rubio
There is discord in US President Donald Trump's cabinet - at a meeting convened at short notice in the White House on Thursday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Elon Musk, one of the head of state's most important advisors, are said to have come to blows. Trump had to settle the dispute.
According to the New York Times, Musk is said to have accused the Secretary of State of not having fired any staff yet. Rubio then replied that 1,500 employees had already taken early retirement - and sarcastically asked Musk whether he should now rehire these people in order to then publicly dismiss them.
Musk is also said to have said that Rubio was "good on TV", implying that the minister had no other useful talents. According to the New York Times, Trump is said to have watched the two men arguing while leaning back in his chair "as if he were watching a tennis match".
In the end, the president defended Rubio and explained that he was doing a "great job". He had a lot to do, had to travel a lot and was therefore on TV a lot. Trump is said to have tried to mediate the dispute by saying that everyone involved simply needed to work better together.
Denial from Trump: No problems between Musk and Rubio
Trump denied the report when asked by a journalist. Musk and Secretary of State Rubio get along "fabulously well", he added. After the meeting in question, however, Trump criticized Musk's approach to staff cuts in US federal agencies for the first time. Musk should use a "scalpel" instead of an "axe", Trump wrote in his online service Truth Social.
Dispute over air traffic controllers with transport minister
The tech billionaire is also said to be at loggerheads with Transport Minister Sean Duffy. According to the newspaper, Duffy accused Musk at the meeting that the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which he effectively heads, had attempted to fire air traffic controllers. Air traffic controllers play a key role in the safety of air traffic, and there have been several air accidents in the USA in recent weeks. Musk replied to Duffy that his accusation was a "lie", wrote the New York Times.
Trump wants to select air traffic controllers from among "geniuses"
Trump also intervened in this dispute, the newspaper reported. The president had suggested that new air traffic controllers should in future be found from among the "geniuses" who studied at the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).
