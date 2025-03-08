Trump settles dispute between Musk and Rubio

Dispute over air traffic controllers with transport minister

The tech billionaire is also said to be at loggerheads with Transport Minister Sean Duffy. According to the newspaper, Duffy accused Musk at the meeting that the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which he effectively heads, had attempted to fire air traffic controllers. Air traffic controllers play a key role in the safety of air traffic, and there have been several air accidents in the USA in recent weeks. Musk replied to Duffy that his accusation was a "lie", wrote the New York Times.