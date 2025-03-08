Hollywood wish
Chris Pratt dreams of an everyday robot
US actor Chris Pratt ('Guardians Of The Galaxy', 'Jurassic World') would like to have his own robot to help him with his everyday life. "I would love to have a robot," Pratt (45) revealed in London.
"I want a cool robot butler that just tidies up after me, finds my keys, helps me organize my day, optimizes my emails and messages and all that kind of stuff. That would be awesome."
Sci-fi fantasy adventure
Chris Pratt stars alongside Millie Bobby Brown ("Stranger Things") in the new Netflix production "The Electric State" (start: March 14) - a mixture of science fiction and fantasy adventure. The film is set in a fictional, alternative version of the 1990s, in which humanoid robots have been banished to a high-security area in the desert after a failed uprising. This is exactly where the human protagonists, accompanied by friendly robots, venture in "The Electric State".
"Very nostalgic"
Pratt was also active behind the scenes and helped to create the nostalgic retro look of the film. His character, Keats the shopkeeper, hoards toys and memorabilia from the 80s and 90s - many of which Pratt helped select himself. "I helped the props department," said the 45-year-old. "It's about the things we knew as kids and saw on TV that seem like relics from another time to kids today - like fossils. It was definitely very nostalgic."
