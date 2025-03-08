Chris Pratt dreams of an everyday robot

"Very nostalgic"

Pratt was also active behind the scenes and helped to create the nostalgic retro look of the film. His character, Keats the shopkeeper, hoards toys and memorabilia from the 80s and 90s - many of which Pratt helped select himself. "I helped the props department," said the 45-year-old. "It's about the things we knew as kids and saw on TV that seem like relics from another time to kids today - like fossils. It was definitely very nostalgic."