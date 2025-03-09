LIVE from 5pm: SCR Altach vs Red Bull Salzburg

Adam Daghim provided the groundwork for all three Salzburg goals and is pushing his way into the team. Letsch will still be without the long-term injured Karim Konate, Maurits Kjaergaard and Takumu Kawamura as well as Hendry Blank in the Ländle. "Altach urgently need points to get away from the bottom of the table, we need them to start the championship round on a good footing," said the Salzburg coach. They want to build on the final phase of the game in Graz. "Of course we want to continue our good run in Altach," added defensive youngster Joane Gadou. "Our goal is to pick up as many points as possible in the basic round."