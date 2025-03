SKN St. Pölten record a 3:1 win against KSV!

There wasn't much going on in the 2nd division stadiums at first. The first goal of the four 6 p.m. games only came in stoppage time of the first half in St. Pölten. Claudy M'Buyi, who later scored twice, converted a penalty (45.+2). After Luca Hassler equalized (68'), Dario Naamo put the "Wolves", now unbeaten in seven games, back in front (73'). M'Buyi ensured the final score (92') after Thomas Maier had missed a great chance to equalize for KSV (85'). Voitsberg's Philipp Zuna also scored a brace (50th/penalty, 56th).