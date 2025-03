Gravelled, not stirred! “It’s going to be a battle”

"The climbs aren't long, but they are steep. And you can't stand up because otherwise the rear wheel will spin. It looks much easier on TV," says Großschartner. In fact, it already looks wild on TV when 175 starters are cranking over gravel tracks and - assuming the weather is good - kicking up tons of dust. "When you're at the front, it's quite good," laughs Großschartner, "in the middle it's really dusty. And you can hardly get out of the way if someone makes a mistake."