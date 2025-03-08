"That's not what they wanted"
Now the “Big Air” organizer is speaking out
A whole 800,000 euros in outstanding claims: After the financial "Big Air" disaster in Klagenfurt's Wörthersee Stadium, organizer Patrick Riepl is speaking out.
The sporting spectacle turned into a financial disaster. The "Big Air" World Cup held in January in the Wörthersee Stadium was a complete disaster for the organizers of "Limited Events". As previously reported, there are outstanding invoices of around 800,000 euros compared to a liquid surplus of around 150,000 euros.
"It's not a nice situation, we would have liked it all to be different," says organizer Patrick Riepl. "There are around 25 creditors. We've spoken to all of them personally and 90 percent of them show understanding - no one will look through their fingers. Unfortunately, there is always a risk with an event like this," adds Riepl, whose budget for the event amounted to €2.5 million. 400,000 euros came from tourism, city and state subsidies.
"We wanted to do something cool, something unprecedented. In the end, we failed due to too few paying spectators," sighs Riepl.
The fact that they still want to organize another event is surprising. "Yes, life has to go on. The plans for next year are underway and the event will take place in a slimmed-down form. We want to engage those companies that we couldn't give everything to and make a 100% advance payment."
