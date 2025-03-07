Next U-turn?
Trump threatens Kremlin for the first time: “Before it’s too late”
US President Donald Trump has threatened Russia with far-reaching sanctions and pushed for peace negotiations with Ukraine. The Republican announced a package of economic measures to the Kremlin if his wishes are ignored.
"To Russia and Ukraine: sit down at the negotiating table now, before it's too late," he wrote on his online mouthpiece Truth Social on Friday. Due to the fact that "Russia is absolutely hammering Ukraine on the battlefield right now", he was considering comprehensive bank sanctions and tariffs against Moscow.
Trump threatened Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin with sanctions shortly after taking office because of the war in Ukraine. At the time, he wrote: "Stop this insane war. It will only get worse." Recently, however, Trump's tone towards Moscow has changed significantly. In recent weeks, his administration has targeted Kiev in particular - and stopped aid payments, for example.
In recent days, the US government has also put pressure on the Ukrainian leadership to hold elections despite the war. Trump repeatedly referred to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi as a "dictator without legitimacy". A line of argument that actually originates from the Russian pen.
Signs point to escalation
On Friday, the Kremlin expressed criticism of the EU's rearmament plans. "We see that the European Union is now actively discussing the militarization of the EU and the development of the defence sector," said presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Moscow is watching this process closely, as the EU is positioning Russia as its main adversary.
"Of course, this could potentially be an issue of great concern to us and it may be necessary to take appropriate measures in response to ensure our security. And, of course, such confrontational rhetoric and thinking as we are currently seeing in Brussels and in European capitals is completely at odds with the mood that is geared towards a peaceful solution to the Ukraine conflict," Peskov said.
Dmitry Medvedev, a Putin confidant, recently declared that Moscow's goals in Ukraine had not changed with regard to the demand for a ceasefire. The Russian leadership is still aiming for a "maximum defeat" of Kiev. He expects the USA to resume the military aid for Ukraine that was suspended on Monday as soon as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi signs an agreement with the USA on mineral extraction in Ukraine.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
