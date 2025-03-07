Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Ugly scenes

Rapids fans attacked and harassed in Bosnia

Nachrichten
07.03.2025 13:41

Rapids' first leg of the last 16 in the Conference League in Banja Luka came to an inglorious end, and not just because of the bitter 1:1 equalizer in stoppage time! There were ugly scenes after the final whistle, with Bosnian hooligans throwing stones, bottles and flares at the 700 or so supporters in the visitors' sector. And then harassed by the police... 

0 Kommentare

In the European Cup, it's normal for away fans to have to stay in the stadium after the game. But what happened in Banja Luka was sick, it was madness. Bosnian hooligans tried to storm the visitors' sector outside the stadium. They didn't succeed, so stones, bottles and flares flew at the 700 or so Rapid fans in the sector. The area became a cage, blocked by the police. Nobody got out, but the police did not intervene for a long time. Fortunately, the escalation of violence ended relatively mildly and no panic broke out.

Stopped for hours
And then the harassment really began. The green and white fan convoy was stopped for hours on arrival at the Bosnian border and all the fans were frisked. The journey only continued 70 minutes before kick-off, meaning that not all fans were in the stadium at the start of the game. Which is why Rapids fans only presented their choreography at the start of the second half.

On the return journey, the harassment became even more pointless. Because the buses, escorted by the police, were not allowed to make a single toilet stop until Slovenia (!). Instead, they were held up for another two hours at the border with Croatia. Arbitrary harassment. While those fans who stayed in Banja Luka after the game also had to watch out. Bosnian hooligans hunted down the green and white fans in the city. Something that seems to happen frequently in the Balkans.

It is therefore all the more important that no Borac fans are allowed at the second leg in Hütteldorf on Thursday. UEFA had imposed a ban. Nevertheless, the Weststadion will be a cauldron, with over 20,000 tickets already sold ...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf