Rapids fans attacked and harassed in Bosnia

In the European Cup, it's normal for away fans to have to stay in the stadium after the game. But what happened in Banja Luka was sick, it was madness. Bosnian hooligans tried to storm the visitors' sector outside the stadium. They didn't succeed, so stones, bottles and flares flew at the 700 or so Rapid fans in the sector. The area became a cage, blocked by the police. Nobody got out, but the police did not intervene for a long time. Fortunately, the escalation of violence ended relatively mildly and no panic broke out.