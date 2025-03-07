Two contrasting philosophies with similar success!

While Wallern produce a goal spectacle almost every week thanks to their enormous attacking power, Gurten are rather sparing with their goals. "They have an enormous offensive power and are also a title contender for me," says Gurten coach Peter Madritsch, who knows the strengths of Wallern, who are currently in third place and have already scored 39 goals (best value) in the current season. The fact that the attacking line-up around Affenzeller, Steinmayr and Co. has a knack for scoring in the spring has also been proven in the preparation games, in which they were able to score 39 (!) goals in seven games.