Manchester United v Arsenal LIVE from 5.30pm

After the Gunners' 7:1 scoring feast against PSV Eindhoven, there were already voices in England saying that the runners-up should concentrate on the Champions League rather than the championship. Their next opponents can only dream of the top flight. Manchester United are not coming out of their slump under Ruben Amorim either. A 14th place with not even half as many points (33) as Liverpool (67) have collected so far clearly shows that the "Red Devils" are currently miles away from the top of the league.