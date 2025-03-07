190 helpers extinguished
Calves and cows died in farm fire
Alarm level 3! Despite a lack of extinguishing water, firefighters were able to save animals from a burning barn in the Mühlviertel at the risk of their own lives during the night. However, some calves and cows lost their lives in the fire. Some fire departments are still in action.
It was an hour before midnight on Friday night when the sirens began to wail. Flames were blazing in a barn on a farm in St. Georgen am Walde. The emergency services immediately raised the alert level, as the glow of the flames could be seen from afar: the barn was already fully engulfed in flames.
Fighting through the flames
13 fire departments with 190 firefighters arrived and in addition to extinguishing the fire, more than 140 cows and calves had to be rescued. Numerous breathing apparatus teams fought their way through the flames to save the animals. Despite the rapid and comprehensive intervention of the fire department, some of the animals died in the flames. The rescued animals were taken to other stables and transported away by truck.
Problems with extinguishing water
The supply of extinguishing water was initially a major challenge, as the helpers initially only had access to the water they had brought with them in their tankers. "But with three long supply lines, we were finally able to bring enough water to the scene," reported Peter Spiegl, head of operations and commander of the St. Georgen am Walde fire brigade.
Nobody was injured
The barn was destroyed, but the helpers, who had arrived from Upper and Lower Austria, were able to prevent the flames from reaching the living area of the farm. The Red Cross was also on site, but fortunately there were no injuries.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
