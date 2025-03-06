Series completely open
The 99ers were only 48 seconds off the ice in Linz
A heated overtime thriller between the 99ers and Black Wings was only decided in the 88th minute. The equalizer in the last minute of regulation time shocked the team from Graz. The quarter-final series is now completely open again.
The series between the 99ers and the Black Wings is not for the faint-hearted! Two days after the overtime thriller in Graz, the decision in Linz was once again only made in the second overtime on Thursday evening, with the hosts coming out on top 3:2.
Fast-paced opening minutes
The opening minutes brought back memories of the 15-goal battle four days ago: A long-range shot from Nico Brunner bounced off Michi Schiechl's skate and bounced in front of Sam Antonitsch's shovel - 1-0 after six minutes! Shawn St-Amant equalized for the home side just two minutes later, but they were already behind again after another two minutes when Lukas Kainz converted from close range after a rebound.
However, the defenses of both teams then pulled themselves together, delivering a very tactical exchange of blows, especially in the goalless middle third. 99ers goalie Jonas Gunnarsson was able to distinguish himself several times and finally shake off the shadow of the opening game, when a quarter of Linz's shots found their way into the net.
Equalizer in the last minute
In the 45th minute, Black Wings fans were screaming for a goal, but Gunnarsson defused Andi Kristler's shot on the open goal with the save of the night. However, the Swede was powerless 42 seconds before the end - with six Black Wings on the ice, Collins equalized against four from Graz!
In the heated battle, even the ice melted away before the start of overtime, the decision was only made in the 88th minute: St-Amant knocked out the 99ers! The fourth game of the series will be played on Saturday at the Merkur Eisarena (18:30).
ICEHL play-offs, game 3:
Black Wings - 99ers 3:2 (1:2, 0:0, 1:0, 0:0, 1:0)
Goals: 0:1 (6.) Antonitsch, 1:1 (8.) St-Amant, 1:2 (10.) Kainz, 2:2 (60., PP) Collins, 3:2 (88.) St-Amant.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
