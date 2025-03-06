Carinthian homeland and friends take a bow

No, it's not an Oscar that Carinthian-born Wolfgang Puck is bringing back to his home country at the end of March (even though he cooks for the stars of the Hollywood Gala every year), but he is receiving something. Specifically, he is invited as a guest of entrepreneur Hans-Werner Frömmel to the season opening of the Werzers Hotel. As part of the celebrations, Puck will receive the Golden Werzers Award.