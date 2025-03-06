New expert opinion
Martin Pucher can continue to twiddle his thumbs at home
The man mainly responsible for the 800 million euro bankruptcy of Commerzialbank Mattersburg, which robbed thousands of customers of their savings, is not fit to testify as a witness.
A brand new expert opinion confirms that the 69-year-old - who had two strokes 11 years ago - cannot testify in court for health reasons.
Citizen of good repute
The fact that the former director of Commerzialbank Mattersburg is not fit to stand trial and therefore cannot be charged remains valid. It can therefore be assumed that the Burgenland native will one day leave this world as a citizen of no repute.
Questionable transactions
The supplementary expert opinion was requested by a lawyer who is representing one of three entrepreneurs in a side case of the Commerzialbank case, with whom Pucher is said to have conducted questionable transactions in collaboration with former board member Franziska Klikovits. The duo kept the companies alive artificially by "dishonestly granting loans" and handing over cash from the bank. The damage in question amounts to 70 million euros.
Verdict expected on Tuesday
In these proceedings, Klikovits has already been sentenced to 6 years and 4 months' imprisonment for embezzlement, breach of trust and fraudulent criminal activity, the "smallest" of the three entrepreneurs to 2 years and 6 months. The trial at Eisenstadt Regional Court against the two other now retired company bosses is expected to enter the home straight on Tuesday, March 11.
