Martin Pucher can continue to twiddle his thumbs at home

Questionable transactions

The supplementary expert opinion was requested by a lawyer who is representing one of three entrepreneurs in a side case of the Commerzialbank case, with whom Pucher is said to have conducted questionable transactions in collaboration with former board member Franziska Klikovits. The duo kept the companies alive artificially by "dishonestly granting loans" and handing over cash from the bank. The damage in question amounts to 70 million euros.