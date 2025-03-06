1550 hp for €70,000?
Cell phone maker Xiaomi plans European launch for e-cars
Xiaomi has amply demonstrated that a smartphone and electrical appliance manufacturer can successfully build cars. The desire is great, not only in its home market of China, but also in Europe - but so far in vain. But that is set to change soon.
Xiaomi's fledgling car division is off to a brilliant start in China - and now the tech giant is planning to expand into Europe. Group CEO William Lu confirmed this to Chinese media. According to the online portal CNEVPost, the launch on international markets is to take place gradually from 2027. However, Lu did not name any specific countries.
The SU7 electric sedan, which was launched in spring 2024, has met with such high demand that it exceeds the production capacities of Xiaomi and BAIC. In addition, the three-motor SU7 Ultra performance variant with 1140 kW/1550 hp and a top speed of 350 km/h was recently unveiled. The annual production run is said to have been sold out within two hours.
However, it is unlikely that Xiaomi will export the price of the top model to Europe: 70,000 euros would be a veritable bargain for a car that is more powerful than the most powerful Porsche Taycan, accelerates to 100 km/h in two seconds and has a top speed of 350 km/h.
The standard version of the Xiaomi SU7 is also powerful: 300 hp is enough for a standard sprint in 5.3 seconds. The battery stores 74 or 94 kWh and a 673 hp version is also available. Xiaomi is also planning to launch the YU7 electric SUV in China in spring or summer 2025.
It remains to be seen whether Xiaomi will actually come to Europe, whether that will be as early as 2027 and whether Austria will be included. Some major Chinese companies have already promised a lot, but then never showed up.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
