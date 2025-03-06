Sausage stand affair: FPÖ takes the edge off

Eder practically recants his confession that he once single-handedly embezzled 710,000 euros in FPÖ party funds: "Of course it wasn't just me!" However, he later retracted this statement. Investigations into the financial scandal surrounding the FPÖ Graz (a total of almost two million euros in funding is believed to have gone missing) have been ongoing for more than three years, with more than a dozen people - including various side threads - listed as defendants. In addition to Eder, however, the focus is on former deputy mayor Mario Eustacchio and former club boss Armin Sippel - all of whom are presumed innocent.