“Coup plans”: Six arrests in Romania

Plans to seize power and leave NATO

The public prosecutor's office accuses the detainees of treason and founding a criminal group that has been planning since 2023 to "compromise the sovereignty and independence of the Romanian state by undermining the country's ability to defend itself". Their aim was to lead Romania out of NATO, take over government power, introduce a new constitution and change the country's name and flag, according to the statement. Two of the suspects had traveled to Moscow in January of this year and had met people there who were prepared to support the group's takeover of power in Romania.