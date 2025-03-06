Vorteilswelt
Shipping for 6.75 euros

Mother offered baby for sale: “Just an April Fool’s joke!”

Nachrichten
06.03.2025 12:55

A premature "April Fool's joke" called the police to the scene in Cuxhaven, Germany. A mother (22) had offered her ten-month-old, "naughty" son for sale on the Internet. She gave the address and (her real) name for "self-collection" and also uploaded a photo of the child. When the police came knocking, it was of course "all in good fun". 

Several customers had noticed the ad on Saturday evening and subsequently called the police to report it, according to a spokesperson for the executive.

The officers called in the youth welfare office and went to the family. According to the spokesperson, everything turned out to be a joke by the 22-year-old.

Boy in good health
In addition to the mother, the police officers also found the child's 20-year-old father and the baby in the apartment. The little boy was fine, the apartment was in order, as the spokesman said. But: "That was one of the most macabre jokes I have ever witnessed", he emphasized.

No danger to the welfare of the child 
Nevertheless, the case has no consequences under criminal law because there was no objective risk to the child's welfare. However, the youth welfare office will keep an eye on the family. The report was quickly deleted.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Folgen Sie uns auf